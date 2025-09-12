Parvathy Thiruvothu to play a cop in Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to play a police officer for the first time in Malayalam cinema in the newly unveiled film Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, which is scheduled to begin production in December.
The actor revealed the project on Thursday through social media, releasing the title poster with the caption: “When the eyes deceive, who decides who the criminal is? Here’s the first look of Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar – a tale where perception itself can convict.”
Billed as a thriller set against the backdrop of a police station, the upcoming film is directed by Shahad, who previously helmed Prakashan Parakkatte and Anuragam. Parvathy had previously taken on the role of a cop in Prime Video’s Telugu web series Dhootha, co-starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead.
Planned to be shot across Kottayam and Ernakulam, Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar is jointly scripted by PS Subramaniam and Vijesh Thottingal. The film also features veteran actor Vijayaraghavan and Mathew Thomas in pivotal roles, alongside Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad and Azeez Nedumangad in supporting parts. On the technical front, it brings together Rekhachithram cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra editor Chaman Chakko, Kishkindha Kaandam composer Mujeeb Majeed and Marco action choreographer Kalai Kingson.
Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar is produced by Arjun Selva under the banner of 11 Icons Film Productions.