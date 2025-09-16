Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Actor-director Basil Joseph, who is known for films like Falimy and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, has ventured into production by launching his own production house named Basil Joseph Entertainment.

Beginning his film career as an assistant director of Vineeth Sreenivasan in the 2013 film 'Thira'. has gained fame with his roles in films like Varshangalkku Shesham, Maranamass, joji and directorials including Minnal Murali.

He has directed three films till date, Kunjiramayanam, Godha and Minnal Murali. The actor has decided to turn producer to promote "better" and "bolder" stories from his own production house.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Basil unveiled the logo and expressed his excitement about this new venture.

"So, here we go again. Trying something I have never done before--producing films. Still figuring out the 'how', but what I do know is I want to tell stories better, bolder, and in new ways. Let's see where this new road takes us. Welcome to Basil Joseph Entertainment," he wrote.