Unni Mukundan to play PM Narendra Modi in the biopic titled 'Maa Vande'

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is set to portray Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a new biopic titled Maa Vande. The upcoming film was announced on Wednesday to coincide with the latter’s 75th birthday, with the makers also unveiling the title poster. Written and directed by Telugu filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH, it carries the tagline “The Anthem of a Mother”.

According to the makers, Maa Vande will trace Narendra Modi’s life from childhood to his rise as a national leader, with particular emphasis on his relationship with his mother, Heeraben Modi. The film will be released in Hindi, English and all major regional languages. It is produced by Veer Reddy M under the banner of Silver Cast Creations. More details about the extended cast and release plans are yet to be disclosed.

Announcing the project, director Kranthi Kumar stated on social media, “I feel deeply honoured to be directing the biopic of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. For me, this project is not just a film, it is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. This journey began two years ago with the guidance and encouragement of Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav ji. With the support of producer Veer Reddy, the seed of this vision was nurtured into reality. I am grateful to have India’s finest technicians on board.”

He added, “We are also proud to announce that Unni Mukundan will be portraying the Prime Minister. Unni himself is a true admirer and fan of Shri Narendra Modi ji, which makes his journey into this character even more special. This film is very personal to me, as I have always been fascinated by the bond between Shri Narendra Modi ji and his mother, Heeraben Modi ji. That bond is the soul of Maa Vande.”