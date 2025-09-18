Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim to headline Muhsin Parari’s new film

Writer-filmmaker Muhsin Parari has announced a new film starring Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim in the lead. The announcement was made on Wednesday through social media, alongside a casting call for fresh talent. The project marks a reunion between Muhsin and Tovino after they collaborated on Thallumaala and Virus.
The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Muhsin, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sudani From Nigeria filmmaker Zakariya. It is produced by AVA Productions in association with Maargaa Entertainment and Muhsin’s The Writing Company. Further details on the plot, genre, extended cast and technical crew are yet to be disclosed.
This development comes even as Muhsin’s previously announced directorial Thantha Vibe, also starring Tovino in the lead, remains in pre-production and is scheduled to begin filming only in late 2026 or early 2027. Muhsin’s directorial debut KL 10 did not find major success during its theatrical run but later gained attention among audiences.
Tovino was last seen in a prominent cameo in the recently released blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, in which he played Micheal / Chathan, a character drawn from Kerala folklore. The second instalment in the franchise has been confirmed to centre on his character. The Narivetta actor also has several other projects in various stages of production, including Dijo Jose Antony’s period drama Palli Chattambi alongside Dragon-fame Kayadu Lohar, debutant Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran, Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe.
Nazriya, meanwhile, is set to make her streaming debut with the Tamil web series The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar, which is slated to premiere on SonyLIV later this year. She last appeared in the 2024 film Sookshmadarshini, co-starring Basil Joseph.