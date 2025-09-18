Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim to headline Muhsin Parari’s new film

Tovino was last seen in a prominent cameo in the recently released blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, in which he played Micheal / Chathan, a character drawn from Kerala folklore. The second instalment in the franchise has been confirmed to centre on his character. The Narivetta actor also has several other projects in various stages of production, including Dijo Jose Antony’s period drama Palli Chattambi alongside Dragon-fame Kayadu Lohar, debutant Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran, Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe.