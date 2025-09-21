Mohanlal thanks family, audience after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal, on Sunday, expressed his gratitude after winning the highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, on Saturday.

"I am grateful to the jury and the central government. I express my gratitude to the Malayalam cinema that made me what I am today. It is a great achievement in the past 48 years of my acting career. Many talented people have walked through this path. I am happy that I am also part of it. I am grateful to my family and audience. Many people who worked with me are no more," he said, dedicating the award for Malayalam cinema, legacy, artistry, and unswerving spirit.

"I remember them, the directors, makeup artists and unit boys. They have all contributed to this. This is not a personal achievement. I am happy that the award came to Malayalam cinema, and I am part of it. I have received many awards. This is special because it is the highest and thus is relevant. I am proud of it," he said, addressing the media in Kochi.

Talking about Malayalam cinema's growth in recent times, he said that cinema has more openings now. There are technological and artistic advancements, so there are no limitations or boundaries, he said. I am happy for that, he added. He further said that cinema is magic, and it was kind of a circus to stay in the industry for 48 years.