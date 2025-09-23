Lokah production designer Banglan: If money is spent, it has to be visible in the frame

A

If you want to shoot a metro city realistically, you could just film it there. But we had a certain plan, design, and mood for the setting, and we wanted to bring that while portraying a city like Bengaluru. A few portions were shot in Bengaluru for detailing, but most of the other exterior scenes were filmed in controlled settings that we recreated. It was not about building an entirely new set, but about adapting existing locations to show what we wanted on screen.

I always try not to use the entire budget on sets, but instead to find original locations whenever possible, because our industry has financial limits. For example, the cave shown in Lokah is a real cave in Kannur, but the version seen in the film is dressed up differently with added details such as ancient-looking inscriptions, a mist-like spray of water, natural tree roots, and greenery using plants.

