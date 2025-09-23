Sumathi Valavu to drop on ZEE5 on this date

After its successful theatrical run, director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's horror-comedy film Sumathi Valavu is set to start streaming on ZEE5 from September 26 onwards. It is set to be available on ZEE5 also in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu. The film, which its makers describe as a blockbuster, stars Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, Gokul Suresh, Malavika Manoj, Sshivada, and Balu Varghese. It follows the supernatural experiences of a group of youngsters who go to the so-called haunted place Sumathi Valavu in Thiruvananthapuram.