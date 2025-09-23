Sumathi Valavu to drop on ZEE5 on this date

After its successful theatrical run, director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's horror-comedy film Sumathi Valavu is set to start streaming on ZEE5 from September 26 onwards. It is set to be available on ZEE5 also in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu. The film, which its makers describe as a blockbuster, stars Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, Gokul Suresh, Malavika Manoj, Sshivada, and Balu Varghese. It follows the supernatural experiences of a group of youngsters who go to the so-called haunted place Sumathi Valavu in Thiruvananthapuram.
Speaking about the film's OTT premiere, filmmaker Vishnu said, “Sumathi Valavu is rooted in Kerala’s folklore but crafted for a contemporary audience. It’s not just about scares; it’s about the human emotions that linger in places tied to tragedy. Through this film, I wanted to bring out the tension between memory, myth, and mystery. ZEE5 gives us the perfect platform to reach audiences everywhere who love layered, atmospheric storytelling.”
Arjun shared, “This film is very special because it intertwines supernatural intrigue with raw wit and emotions. Playing a character caught in this haunted space allowed me to explore fear, vulnerability, and courage in a way I hadn’t before. I’m excited that ZEE5 is premiering Sumathi Valavu for viewers across languages.”
Malavika said, “Sumathi Valavu gave me the chance to be part of a story that is both rooted in Kerala’s culture and filled with suspense. It was exciting to work alongside such a talented cast, and I believe audiences will enjoy how the film balances mystery, emotion, and thrills. I’m really looking forward to viewers watching it on ZEE5.”
According to the makers, the film grossed more than 20 crore from theatres worldwide. In our Sumathi Valavu movie review, Vivek Santhosh wrote, "What begins as an eerie folk tale loses steam in a tangle of predictable family drama and stale romance, trapped in a narrative mould that belongs to the 90s."
Recently, the film's makers also announced a sequel.