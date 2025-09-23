Yash's team confirms that he is not part of Lord Marco

Haneef Adeni and producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, who collaborated for last year’s action blockbuster Marco, are reuniting for a new film titled Lord Marco. The makers recently registered the title officially with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. According to our sources, Unni Mukundan, who headlined Marco, will not be part of the new film. While there were speculations on social media about KGF actor Yash starring in Lord Marco, his team has categorically denied any such development.
Marco, released in 2024, marked the production debut of Cubes Entertainments. The violent actioner emerged as a massive blockbuster, earning over Rs 100 crores at the box office. Although Unni and the film’s makers had confirmed a sequel to the film following its release, the actor later backtracked on his statement, saying that he wouldn't be doing it. Unni had written on Instagram: “Apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco."
According to industry insiders, a fallout occurred between Unni and the film's director and producer, which possibly led to his decision to opt out. An official word regarding Lord Marco and whether it is indeed planned as Marco’s sequel is still awaited.
Up next, Cubes Entertainments has Kattalan with Antony Varghese Pepe coming up. Debutant Paul George is directing the film, also an actioner, revolving around ivory smuggling.
Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan is set to play Narendra Modi in the PM's latest biopic, Maa Vande, directed by Telugu filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH. Unni also has a film with director Joshiy lined up.
Yash, on the other hand, has Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, and the ambitious mythological epic Ramayana as part of his upcoming slate.