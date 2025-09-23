Yash's team confirms that he is not part of Lord Marco

Marco, released in 2024, marked the production debut of Cubes Entertainments. The violent actioner emerged as a massive blockbuster, earning over Rs 100 crores at the box office. Although Unni and the film’s makers had confirmed a sequel to the film following its release, the actor later backtracked on his statement, saying that he wouldn't be doing it. Unni had written on Instagram: “Apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco."