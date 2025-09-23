Korean remake of Drishyam to be made by this filmmaker

The Korean remake of Drishyam has found its director in filmmaker Deok Noh. The Korean remake is the latest in the international versions of the film, which includes a Sinhala version and a Chinese version.
Drishyam was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and was released in 2013. Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Kalabhavan Shajohn led the cast of the thriller. The film grossed over Rs 60 crores in its box office collection. The film also inspired remakes in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
A sequel Drishyam 2 was released in 2021, retaining most of the cast of the original. Jeethu Joseph returned to write and direct the sequel. A third film has also been announced with Jeethu Joseph returning at the helm, with Mohanlal as the lead.
Mohanlal was announced as the recipient of India's highest honour in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke award. The award makes him only the second person from Kerala to be bestowed the honour, after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.
Deok Noh is known for films like Very Ordinary Couple, SF8, and The Killers.