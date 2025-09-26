Unni Sivalingam: Shane Nigam wanted to strike a balance between class and mass in Balti

To bring authenticity to the kabaddi sequences in Balti, the team underwent rigorous training. Shanthnu recalls, “We trained close to six hours every day under a coach, alongside professional players—many of whom also appear in the film. My speciality was the dash move, so I studied players known for it to pick up their body language. Even though there are only two kabaddi sequences in the film, we wanted them to look as real as possible.” Director Unni Sivalingam adds that some of these scenes were shot in single takes, leaving no room for mistakes. To ensure accuracy, the actors trained under Kerala state coach Ramesh, and instead of preparing a group of actors, the team chose to bring in official players. “The players were very clear—they would only train us if the sport was portrayed truthfully. While we focused on continuity in the scene, the coach made sure continuity of the game was intact.” Shanthnu points out that this commitment extended even to the smallest details. “We had a real referee on set, and he never let us bend the rules for cinematic convenience. He’d correct us if anything strayed from how the sport is actually played.”