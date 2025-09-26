Vineeth Sreenivasan: Good that Karam is releasing when people aren't pinning high hopes on me

Vineeth: Every new film is a risk. For a producer, it's his money; for a director, it's his reputation that is at stake. You should have a great understanding with your team, and it becomes easier when they are all your friends. In Karam, I was surrounded by friends. Noble and I've known each other for 23 years, and we have never had an argument all these years. That's the level of sync between us. Similarly, with Visakh, Jomon (T John), or Shaan (Rahman). With Jomon by my side, I could arrive at the look and feel of the film organically. We decided that the action blocks should be raw, with more hand-to-hand combat, so that everything feels real and lively. Reuniting with Shaan felt like returning to my tharavadu. Hesham (Abdul Wahab) or Amrit (Ramnath) are much younger, so I am always careful not to hurt them while sharing my feedback. Whereas with Shaan, we have the comfort of sharing anything we feel like.