Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up with 60 newcomers in Santhosh Trophy

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be joined by 60 newcomers in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey filmmaker Vipin Das’ upcoming film Santhosh Trophy. The debutants were selected through auditions held in Thiruvalla and finalised in Ernakulam, according to the makers. Shooting is expected to begin shortly.
Santhosh Trophy, billed as a family drama, is produced by Listin Stephen for Magic Frames in association with Supriya Menon for Prithviraj Productions. The upcoming film marks Prithviraj’s second collaboration with Vipin, following their 2024 film Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, and the fifth joint venture between Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions, after Driving License, Jana Gana Mana, Kaduva, and Gold.
Santhosh Trophy was officially announced in 2024 on Prithviraj’s birthday with a title poster launch. More details about the film's plot and technical crew are yet to be disclosed.
Meanwhile, Prithviraj has several other films in various stages of production, including debutant Jayan Nambiar's Vilaayath Budha, Nissam Basheer's i, Nobody, Vysakh's Khalifa and newcomer S Mahesh's Kaaliyan.