Sharafudheen-Anupama Parameswaran's The Pet Detective gets a new release window

Sharafudheen-Anupama Parameswaran's The Pet Detective was earlier scheduled to release on April 25
Anupama Parameswaran (L) and Sharafudheen (R) in The Pet Detective
Sharafudheen and Anupama Parameswaran's The Pet Detective, which was originally slated to release on April 25, will now hit theatres in October. The makers confirmed the update on Wednesday while unveiling a new single from the film titled 'La La La', though an exact release date has not yet been announced.

The Pet Detective marks the directorial debut of Happy Wedding co-writer Praneesh Vijayan. The upcoming film is jointly scripted by Praneesh and Jai Vishnu, one of the writers of Sharafudheen’s Madhura Manohara Moham.

The Pet Detective, co-produced by Sharafudheen and Gokulam Gopalan, also stars Vinay Forrt in a pivotal role. The film has music by Rajesh Murugesan and cinematography by Anend C Chandran and editing by Abhinav Sunder Nayak.

Sharafudheen was last seen in Rajesh Ravi's Samshayam, alongside Vinay Forrt, Lijomol Jose and Priyamvada Krishnan.

Anupama's upcoming slate also includes Mari Selvaraj's sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan, headlined by Dhruv Vikram, which is slated to hit theatres on October 17 as a Diwali release.

