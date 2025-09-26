Karam Movie Review: Vineeth Sreenivasan flounders in his return to thrillers

Karam Movie Review: Vineeth Sreenivasan, a self-confessed fan of 'man on a mission' films like Taken and John Wick, attempted it first in Thira, where he put together a resolute middle-aged woman and a spirited youngster to fight a common enemy. Years later, as he revisits the thriller space with Karam, Vineeth once again relies on the same idea—just that the protagonist here is an ex-army man. It is about Dev Mahendran (Noble Babu Thomas), who, along with his wife and child, arrives at a foreign country for work, only to be ensnared in a crisis that threatens their safety. Although we have seen countless films and shows operating on similar lines, it's still an effective setup for racy actioners. However, in Karam, the makers fail to add any spice to an almost stale idea, resulting in a bland, unimaginative film that proves to be a mediocre version of several superior films in the genre.