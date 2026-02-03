First look of Saiju Kurup-Anumol starrer Lurk out

Sharing the first look on social media, Nishad said Lurk marks his 12th directorial venture and the return of Kerala Talkies after a long hiatus. He explained that the title, which means “to lie in wait”, reflects the core idea of the film. The director also stated that the film has already been officially selected for four international film festivals: the Vindhya Film Festival (Madhya Pradesh), the Better Earth International Film Festival (Kolkata), the Karnataka International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Sri Lanka. “I have also been fortunate to receive the Best Actor award for my performance in Lurk at one of these festivals,” Nishad said, adding that the film has secured a few more honours, details of which will be announced soon.