First look of Saiju Kurup-Anumol starrer Lurk out

The makers of Lurk unveiled the first-look poster of the film on Sunday. Directed by MA Nishad, the film features Saiju Kurup, Anumol, Aju Varghese and Manju Pillai in prominent roles. The poster, which carries the film’s tagline, “Eyes on the Prey,” shows the four actors with a red light reflecting on their faces. The cast also includes Prasanth Alexander, Biju Sopanam, Sudheer Karamana and Muthumani Somasundaran, among others.
Lurk, scripted by Jubin Jacob, has cinematography by Rajeesh Raman, editing by Vipin Mannoor and music composed by Mineesh Thampan. The film is presented by R Harikumar and produced under Nishad’s banner Kerala Talkies, with Elite Group of Companies, Brick Street & Co, Zenz Adventure Tours, Arunkumar TV and Manoj Ratnakaran serving as co-producers.
Sharing the first look on social media, Nishad said Lurk marks his 12th directorial venture and the return of Kerala Talkies after a long hiatus. He explained that the title, which means “to lie in wait”, reflects the core idea of the film. The director also stated that the film has already been officially selected for four international film festivals: the Vindhya Film Festival (Madhya Pradesh), the Better Earth International Film Festival (Kolkata), the Karnataka International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Sri Lanka. “I have also been fortunate to receive the Best Actor award for my performance in Lurk at one of these festivals,” Nishad said, adding that the film has secured a few more honours, details of which will be announced soon.
Describing the film as being made “with a strong sense of social responsibility and a people-centric perspective”, Nishad expressed confidence that Lurk will resonate with audiences and find a place in their hearts.
Nishad is noted for helming films like Pakal, Vairam, and No. 66 Madhura Bus.