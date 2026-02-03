Siju Wilson's next film announced

Siju Wilson’s next film, to be directed by debutant Arun M Sivan, was announced by the makers on Sunday through social media. Details about the untitled project, including the cast and genre, are yet to be disclosed. Arun, who is making his directorial debut with the film, has previously appeared in small acting roles in Malayalam films such as Vedikettu, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam and Apoorva Puthranmar.