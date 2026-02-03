Malayalam

Siju Wilson's next film announced

Siju Wilson’s next film is directed by debutant Arun M Sivan, who previously appeared in small acting roles in films, including Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse
Siju Wilson’s next film, to be directed by debutant Arun M Sivan, was announced by the makers on Sunday through social media. Details about the untitled project, including the cast and genre, are yet to be disclosed. Arun, who is making his directorial debut with the film, has previously appeared in small acting roles in Malayalam films such as Vedikettu, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam and Apoorva Puthranmar.

The upcoming film, expected to go on floors soon, is produced by Namith R under the banner N Star Cinemas, with Shabu Praudeen serving as the executive producer. The production house has earlier backed films including Apoorva Puthranmar and A Ranjith Cinema.

Siju, who was last seen in the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Detective Ujjwalan, is also part of Abhilash R Nair’s Dose and V K Prakash’s Bangalore High, which also stars Shine Tom Chacko. The Premam actor also has Nikhil Geeth’s Munnottu, Jagan Shaji Kailas's crime investigative thriller, and a project with veteran filmmaker Vinayan in the pipeline.

