Veteran music director S. P. Venkatesh dies at 70

Veteran music director S. P. Venkatesh passed away at the age of 70 at his residence in Chennai. His funeral will be held tomorrow in Alapakkam, Chennai.

Venkatesh began his film career in 1971 as a guitarist, working alongside noted music director Vijayabhaskar, before establishing himself as an assistant music director in Kannada cinema in 1975. He made his debut as an independent music director in 1981 with the Telugu film Prema Yuddham.

In Malayalam cinema, Venkatesh worked as an assistant music director with composers including Raghavan Master and contributed to background scores under A. T. Ummar, notably for Sathyan Anthikad’s T. P. Balagopalan M.A.. He later emerged as a full-fledged music director, gaining wider recognition with the support of filmmakers Dennis Joseph and Thampi Kannanthanam.