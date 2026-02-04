Prakambanam director Vijesh Panathur: Comparisons with Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Romancham were inevitable

Casting followed the same instinct for authenticity. “Ganapathi is from Payyanur, so he knows the slang well,” Vijesh notes. Sagar Surya’s Punyalan, however, came with more uncertainty. “We considered several actors. Some agreed and later backed out.” The turning point came after watching Sagar play a remorseless villain in Pani. “We wondered what it would be like if he played a character like this after such a cold-blooded role.” Even then, doubt lingered. “He agreed, then changed his mind two days later. After two weeks, he called me and said, ‘Vijesh ettaa, let us do it.’” Only later did Vijesh fully understand why so many actors hesitated. Punyalan required abrupt shifts between a carefree hostel student and the authoritarian demeanour of a dead grandmother, sometimes within the same scene. “They saw it as a huge risk. If it failed, it could seriously affect their careers.” Ameen, cast as Shankaran, was chosen for a simpler reason. “I absolutely love the Kollam slang, which works brilliantly for humour. We needed someone who could pull it off convincingly.”