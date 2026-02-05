Juniors Journey to release on February 13

Juniors Journey, a new Malayalam film, written and directed by Anson Antony, is set to hit theatres on February 13. Billed as a thriller, the follows a youngster preparing for civil services exam. Sarath Gopal plays the lead role in the film, with Meenakshi and Vijayaraghavan in other important roles.
The cast includes Sudheer Karamana, Arun, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sunil Sukhada, Soumya Bhagyan, Dinesh Panicker, Meghanadhan, and Kannan Pattambi among others. Cinematographer Shinoob T Chacko, editor John Kutty, and music directors Bimal Pankaj and Sai Balan (background score) form the core technical team. The film is produced by Sunil Aravind under the banner of Jet Media Productions.