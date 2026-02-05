Nivin Pauly's Baby Girl set for OTT release on this date

Within a month of its theatrical release, Nivin Pauly's Baby Girl is set for its digital premiere on Sony LIV. The platform announced on Thursday that the film will start streaming on February 12.
Baby Girl is a thriller directed by Arun Varma and written by Bobby-Sanjay. It is primarily about the disappearance of a newborn child and the mystery surrounding it. Nivin plays Sanal, a hospital attendant who becomes involved in uncovering the truth. Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and Sangeeth Prathap play other prominent roles.
The cast also includes Azees Nedumangad, Major Ravi, Nandu, Aditi Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Jaffer Idukki, Alphy Panjikaran, Kaillash, Kichu Tellu, Nisha Sarang, Aswanth Lal, and Prem Prakash. The core technicians comprise cinematographer Faiz Siddik, music director Sam CS, and editor Shyjith Kumaran. The film is produced by Listin Stephen's Magic Frames.
Nivin is currently shooting for Girish AD's film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a rom-com, also starring Mamitha Baiju. He is also awaiting the release of a political drama, directed by B Unnikrishnan, and Dear Students, in which he plays a cameo alongside Nayanthara.