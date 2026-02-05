Aashaan Movie Review: A tender and fun ode to celluloid dreams

There is something quietly moving about Aashaan, a film that understands how stubborn, foolish and beautiful the longing to belong to cinema can be. Written and directed by Johnpaul George, who made an impressive debut with the endearing Guppy and followed it up with the middling Ambili, this meta dramedy unfolds as both an affectionate inside joke and a gentle emotional drama. While it occasionally buckles under the weight of its own ambition, Aashaan’s sincerity never wavers. The film knows exactly who it is speaking to: anyone who has waited outside a set, sent one unanswered message too many, or believed that a single opportunity could quietly change everything.