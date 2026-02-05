Mammootty onboards Dhanush-Rajkumar Periasamy's D55

The star cast for Dhanush's upcoming film D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy has gotten a big boost with the entry of legendary actor Mammootty. Earlier on Tuesday, the makers had teased a major announcement for the film's cast saying, "You think you've seen them all, but the biggest is yet to come. The 'M'ost awaited!! The 'M'agnificent!!!," which led to many speculations on the Kalamkaval actor joining the cast. The actor is making his comeback to Tamil cinema seven years after director Ram's critically-acclaimed drama Peranbu (2019).
He now joins previously announced cast members Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The former is reuniting with Dhanush for the second time after Maari 2 (2018) and the director after their hit collaboration in Amaran. The latter will be working on her sophomore project in Tamil after the recent Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. Music for the upcoming film will be scored by Sai Abhyankkar.
While plot details of D55 are currently unknown, the director had previously revealed, "My previous film was about a hero, a Gallantry award recipient (Amaran). My next is about many unsung heroes who blend in within the society. The protagonist will represent one such hero." Details regarding rest of the cast members, plot and a tentative release date have been kept under wraps.
D55 will be backed by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, in association with RTake Studios. The film was earlier set to be produced by Anbuchezhiyan and Sushmita Anbuchezhiyan under their Gopuram Films banner before the change took place.