Mammootty onboards Dhanush-Rajkumar Periasamy's D55

The star cast for Dhanush's upcoming film D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy has gotten a big boost with the entry of legendary actor Mammootty. Earlier on Tuesday, the makers had teased a major announcement for the film's cast saying, "You think you've seen them all, but the biggest is yet to come. The 'M'ost awaited!! The 'M'agnificent!!!," which led to many speculations on the Kalamkaval actor joining the cast. The actor is making his comeback to Tamil cinema seven years after director Ram's critically-acclaimed drama Peranbu (2019).