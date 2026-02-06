Anomie Movie Review: Sleek, ambitious crime thriller stretched too thin

Directed by debutant Riyas Marath, the film wears the structure of a familiar crime thriller and makes little effort to disguise it. There is one suspicious death, then another, all conveniently tied together by similar circumstances. The police lean on easy conclusions, and the narrative sets up its central conflict between institutional apathy and personal conviction. The makers' attempt to elevate Anomie above the usual serial killer template is its medical and speculative science-driven idea, one that gestures towards questions of death, consciousness, and ethics. The ambition is clear and even admirable. The disappointment lies in how predictably the film chooses to arrive there, borrowing from well-worn serial killer tropes.



The first half, which runs close to an hour, moves along at a decent pace. It introduces Zaara Philip, a forensic expert played by Bhavana, her troubled brother Ziaan, and Inspector Ghibran, portrayed by Rahman. The writing here is straightforward and often unimaginative, but it remains focused. The emotional bond between the siblings is established with some sincerity, and for a while, that connection anchors the film. As the narrative shifts its focus towards Ghibran’s investigation and his need to redeem a faltering career, that emotional centre begins to fade, replaced by procedural beats we have seen many times before.



Bhavana remains the strongest reason to stay invested. As Zaara, she brings a quiet authority and emotional steadiness that the writing does not always support. The role is clearly designed to be author-backed, and while it does not push her abilities into challenging territory, her screen presence does a lot of invisible work. There are moments where her eyes communicate more grief and resolve than the dialogue allows, helping smooth over several narrative cracks.