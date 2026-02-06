Ashakal Aayiram Movie Review: Jayaram anchors an uneven film that plays it safe

As its title, Ashakal Aayiram (A Thousand Dreams) suggests, the film tells the story of two dreamers — a father and his son. While the youngster is brimming with hope and ambition, the worn-out father has long buried his dreams to grapple with the harsh realities of everyday life. On one hand, we see the son nurturing fantasies of becoming a film star and owning a posh caravan. Cut to the next scene, the father doesn’t even have enough money to buy a red velvet cake for his wife’s birthday, settling instead for an ordinary one. That, he believes, is the sensible choice. He even spells out his philosophy at one point: “After a point in life, you don’t live for dreams. You live simply to exist.” But the son is in no mood to buy it. He doesn't want to be like his father. Interestingly, the father also wishes the same, but fails to communicate it.