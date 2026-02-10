Tinu Pappachan’s next titled Kollam Kotta Company, first look unveiled

Tinu Pappachan's next film has been titled Kollam Kotta Company, with the makers unveiling its first look. The poster features a yellow background, with four shirtless young men captured mid-air in different stages of a jump. At the bottom of the frame appears the top half of an older man’s head. The cast has not yet been officially announced, though unconfirmed reports suggest the film will be headlined by Sajin Gopu, who drew attention for his roles in Aavesham, Ponman and Painkili.
On the technical front, Kollam Kotta Company has cinematography by Rahil, editing by Deepu Joseph, music composed by Justin Varghese and action choreography by Kalai Kingson. The film is produced by Arun Narayan, Anjana Philip, Binu S D and Tinu Pappachan, with Achu Baby John serving as co-producer.
Known for his action-driven filmmaking, the new film marks Tinu’s fourth directorial venture, following Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, Ajagajantharam, and Chaaver. A sequel to Ajagajantharam was confirmed in 2024, with Antony Varghese Pepe attached to headline the project. However, there has been no update on the current status of the second instalment so far.