Tinu Pappachan’s next titled Kollam Kotta Company, first look unveiled

Tinu Pappachan's next film has been titled Kollam Kotta Company, with the makers unveiling its first look. The poster features a yellow background, with four shirtless young men captured mid-air in different stages of a jump. At the bottom of the frame appears the top half of an older man’s head. The cast has not yet been officially announced, though unconfirmed reports suggest the film will be headlined by Sajin Gopu, who drew attention for his roles in Aavesham, Ponman and Painkili.