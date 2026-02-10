What Fahadh Faasil revealed about Aavesham 2 and his role in Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer Patriot

Actor Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that a sequel to his blockbuster Aavesham is in development, while also revealing that he plays the antagonist in the upcoming Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer Patriot.
Speaking at a recent public event, Fahadh said that Aavesham 2 is indeed happening, responding to repeated questions from fans following the massive success of the first film. While he noted that a formal announcement may not be made anytime soon, the actor expressed hope that the sequel could be released in 2027 or 2028. Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024, with Fahadh’s portrayal of gangster Ranjith Gangadharan, popularly known as Ranga, receiving widespread acclaim.
At the same event, Fahadh also disclosed details about his role in Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. “My next Malayalam release is Patriot, in which I am working with Mammootty sir and Mohanlal sir. It is a blessing to be able to share screen space with them. Like everyone else, I am also excited,” the actor said, before confirming his part in the film. “I play the villain in Patriot.” The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 23.
A high-profile multistarrer, Patriot also features Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran and Zarin Shihab. The film is produced by Anto Joseph, with C R Salim and Subhash Manuel serving as co-producers. The technical crew includes cinematographer Manush Nandan and music director Sushin Shyam, with Mahesh also handling the editing alongside Rahul Radhakrishnan.
Mahesh recently described Patriot as a commercial film with political undertones and several moments designed to appeal to fans, adding that the portions featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal together were among the most memorable aspects of the shoot.
Fahadh was last seen in Althaf Salim’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, opposite Kalyani Priyadarshan.