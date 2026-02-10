What Fahadh Faasil revealed about Aavesham 2 and his role in Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer Patriot

At the same event, Fahadh also disclosed details about his role in Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. “My next Malayalam release is Patriot, in which I am working with Mammootty sir and Mohanlal sir. It is a blessing to be able to share screen space with them. Like everyone else, I am also excited,” the actor said, before confirming his part in the film. “I play the villain in Patriot.” The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 23.