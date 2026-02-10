What role Sarvam Maya-fame Riya Shibu plays in Athiradi, makers unveil the character poster

The makers of Athiradi unveiled the character poster of Sarvam Maya-fame Riya Shibu on Sunday, introducing her role as Swathy R Krishna, described by the team as the “heart” of this festive, campus-based action entertainer. The film, slated to hit theatres worldwide on May 14, is headlined by Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan. It marks the directorial debut of Arun Anirudhan, who previously co-wrote Minnal Murali and Padayottam. He has co-written the upcoming film with Paulson Skaria, known for Neymar and Kaathal – The Core.