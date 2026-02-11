Malayalam

Abrid Shine’s Spa release deferred by a day

Spa marks Abrid Shine’s return to direction after Mahaveeryar, following his earlier films such as 1983, Action Hero Biju, Poomaram and The Kung Fu Master
Abrid Shine (L), Poster of Spa (R)
The makers of Spa, written and directed by Abrid Shine, have announced that the film’s theatrical release has been postponed by a day to February 13. The update was shared through the film’s official social media handles on Tuesday, citing the nationwide strike scheduled for February 12.

Spa is reportedly set in and around a spa, exploring the questionable activities linked to it. The film features a sizeable ensemble cast including Shruthy Menon, Sidharth Bharathan, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Das, Poojitha Menon, Rima Dutta, Sreelakshmi Bhatt, Neena Kurup, Megha Thomas, Vineeth Thattil, Prasanth Alexander, Vijay Menon, Dinesh Prabhakar, Major Ravi, Ashwin K Kumar, Srikant Murali, Kichus Tellus and Joji K John. Produced by Sajimon Parayil and Sanchoo J, its technical crew comprises cinematographer Swaroop Philip, editor Manoj, and music director Ishaan Chhabra.

Spa marks Shine’s return to direction after Mahaveeryar, following his earlier films such as 1983, Action Hero Biju, Poomaram and The Kung Fu Master.

With the revised date, Spa will now face direct box-office competition from actor Rajesh Madhavan’s directorial debut Pennum Porattum, Mathew Thomas-Devika Sanjay’s romantic comedy Sukhamano Sukhamann, and the investigative thriller Ee Thani Niram, headlined by Anoop Menon, all of which are scheduled to hit theatres on February 13.

