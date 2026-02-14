Khusbhu's daughter Avantika joins Aarambham, film goes on floors

Avantika Sundar, the daughter of Sundar C and Khushbu, is making her Malayalam debut with Aarambham. The film will be directed by Sujesh Annie Eapen, in his directorial debut.
The production on Aarambham, began recently with a Pooja ceremony, which was held in Chavakkad, Thrissur. Filming will take place on Kunnamkulam, Chavakkad and Kollamkode. Aarambham will be produced by Studio Bellarooh.
In the film, Avantika is set to essay the role of Arathi. The details of the plot are yet to be revealed by the makers.
The cast of the film also includes Saritha, Althaf Salim, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Krishna Sankar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunil Sugatha, Viji Venkatesh, Noby Marcos, Rajesh Sharma, Ramesh Kottayam, Soumya Bhagyam Pillai, Sphadikam George, Senthil Krishna, Shins, Thazhava Sahadevan, Priyanka, Shiny Sara, Unni Raja, Kumar Sethu, Shobi Thilakan, Sajimon, Lishoy, Shanavas, Munnar Ramesh, Jinu Kottayam, Ranjan Dev, Aardra Mohan, Arnav, and Hari Namboothiri, among others.
Joselet Joseph and Ajoy Thampi have written the story, screenplay, and dialogues on Aarambham. Gopi Sundar will compose music for the film, with lyrics written by BK Harinarayanan. The crew of the film also includes Ajayan Vincent as the cinematographer, Renjan Abhraham as the editor, and Sabu Mohan as the art director.
Meanwhile, Avantika is also a part of the Tamil film, Double Occupancy, which is produced by her parents.