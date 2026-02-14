Spa Movie Review: A daring, engaging experiment that falters late

Spa aligns itself with earlier attempts like Trivandrum Lodge, Hotel California, Vedivazhipadu, and Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, which also examined desire and hypocrisy in a humorous tone. Yet Shine isn't ambitious enough, as he neither pushes the envelope into biting social satire nor ventures into radical storytelling territory. But what ultimately holds Spa back is its clumsy final act. The sudden introduction of two new characters and a Kill Bill-style subplot seems designed to trigger a tonal shift and subvert expectations. However, the writing around these characters feels underdeveloped, and the action sequences lack conviction. If the aim was to deliver an adrenaline rush, Shine has previously demonstrated far sharper staging of martial arts and close combat in his 2020 film, The Kung Fu Master. Here, however, the stretch feels forced, leaving us wondering about its purpose.