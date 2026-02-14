Sukhamano Sukhamann Movie Review: A tender idea that needed deeper roots

Theo’s world widens when he meets Iype (Jagadish), a cemetery caretaker with a familiar, tragic backstory. Once a police officer, he served time in prison for his son’s crime, only to be abandoned by that same son later. Then there is Charu (Devika Sanjay), a terminally ill young woman from abroad with no family who longs for someone to attend her funeral so that she does not leave the world entirely alone. These arcs are not ineffective in themselves, but they feel overly familiar, and the film offers little that feels fresh or surprising.