Rahul Riji Nair Interview — The art of remembering through animation

There is a certain quality of courage needed to venture into uncharted territory, not the swagger of one who is nonchalant about failure, but the measured courage of a craftsman who knows exactly what he does not yet know. Rahul Riji Nair, the National and State Award-winning director of Ottamuri Velicham and Kalla Nottam, is one such person. His latest work, a short titled Kingara Kavyam (Poem of the Enslaved), marks his debut in animation, premiering at the 3rd edition of AniMela, India's first international festival dedicated to Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics, and XR, in Mumbai from February 19th to 22nd. Set in 17th-century Cochin, it follows Kappiri, an African slave, and Kunjala, a local woman from the oppressed class, as they find each other across rigid boundaries of race and caste, their quiet bond threatened by the cruelties of the world around them. One of eight films chosen for the South Asia Competition.