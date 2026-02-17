Hello Bachhon, the story of Physics Wallah, gets OTT premiere date

Headlined by Vineet Kumar Singh, Hello Bachhon will begin streaming on March 6. The teaser introduces a bunch of young students, most of them coming from middle-class or underprivileged socio-economic background, yet united by a common goal to crack the much-coveted NEET exam, and achieve their academic goals. The teaser then establishes the show’s protagonist, played by Vineet Kumar Singh, who arrives with great enthusiasm to meet his students.