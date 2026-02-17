Hello Bachhon, the story of Physics Wallah, gets OTT premiere date

A few days ago, Netflix had officially announced Hello Bachhon as one of its projects lined up for 2026 release. On Tuesday, the streamer unveiled a brief teaser of the show, also announcing the premirere date.
Headlined by Vineet Kumar Singh, Hello Bachhon will begin streaming on March 6. The teaser introduces a bunch of young students, most of them coming from middle-class or underprivileged socio-economic background, yet united by a common goal to crack the much-coveted NEET exam, and achieve their academic goals. The teaser then establishes the show’s protagonist, played by Vineet Kumar Singh, who arrives with great enthusiasm to meet his students.
The series is based on the true story of Alakh Pandey aka Physics Wallah, a small-town physics teacher who inspired millions of students across the country to pursue their dream against all barriers. Besides Vineet, the series also features Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole in prominent roles.
Hello Bachhon is created by Abhishek Yadav and directed by Pratish Mehta. Abhishek is also one of the writers in association with Ankit Yadav, Vernaali and Sandeep Singh.