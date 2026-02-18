Abrid Shine: Action Hero Biju helped me break rules

The intention was never to deliver a moral verdict, expose anyone, or change the world. I only attempted to make an entertaining social satire about people of various shades converging in a space like a spa. Everyone here is grey, including the women and those who visit them. It’s a world of illusion and lies, where everyone wears some kind of mask and is unwilling to reveal themselves completely. I felt such a scenario would create fun interactions with deeper meanings. Beyond that, I never wanted to hurt or look down upon anyone. The audience is free to interpret it however they wish.