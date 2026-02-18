Final wrap announced for Midhun Manuel Thomas-Leona Lishoy's JioHotstar series Anali

The makers of Anali have announced that the upcoming Malayalam web series has finished its final leg of shooting and will stream soon on JioHotstar, more than a year after the production was first declared wrapped. In July 2024, actor Leona Lishoy, who plays the lead role of Mariya, had stated that the shoot had concluded after eight months of filming. However, on Wednesday, the team confirmed that the “final wrap” has now been completed, indicating what industry sources describe as a patchwork schedule.
The latest update was shared along with a behind-the-scenes video capturing the filming of the last shot. The clip features Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath, with Leona calling “action” and “cut” behind the camera under the instructions of director Midhun Manuel Thomas.
Anali, also featuring Nikhila Vimal in a prominent role, marks the web series debut of Aadu filmmaker Midhun and is produced by Asiaville Studios. The show is jointly scripted by Thomas and John Manthrickal, who have previously collaborated on films like Ann Maria Kalippilaanu, Alamara and Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.
Anali is reportedly inspired by the Koodathayi cyanide killings, a case that drew widespread attention in Kerala, in which Jolly Joseph was accused of murdering six members of her family over 14 years. Leona is said to portray a character modelled on Jolly. According to sources, the series is expected to premiere in May.