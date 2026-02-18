Final wrap announced for Midhun Manuel Thomas-Leona Lishoy's JioHotstar series Anali

The makers of Anali have announced that the upcoming Malayalam web series has finished its final leg of shooting and will stream soon on JioHotstar, more than a year after the production was first declared wrapped. In July 2024, actor Leona Lishoy, who plays the lead role of Mariya, had stated that the shoot had concluded after eight months of filming. However, on Wednesday, the team confirmed that the “final wrap” has now been completed, indicating what industry sources describe as a patchwork schedule.