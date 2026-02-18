Malayalam

Joju George to headline Venu Kunnappilly’s next production

Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company announced the new project with Joju George on Wednesday, along with a casting call for the film’s female lead
Joju George (L), Venu Kunnappilly (R)
Joju George is set to headline a new Malayalam film backed by Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company. The production house announced the project on Wednesday through social media, along with a casting call for the film’s female lead. Further details, including the director, genre and technical crew, are yet to be disclosed.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks Joju’s first collaboration with Kavya Film Company, which has previously bankrolled notable titles such as Rekhachitram, 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Malikappuram and Mamangam, among others. Venu’s upcoming co-production venture Aadu 3, headlined by Jayasurya, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.

Meanwhile, Joju’s upcoming slate also includes editor Manu Antony’s directorial debut Aja Sundari, co-starring Lijomol Jose, Shaji Kailas’s Varavu, and debutant Safar Sanal’s Aasha, alongside Urvashi. In addition, the Joseph actor is preparing to helm Deluxe, a spiritual sequel to his 2024 directorial debut Pani.

Joju George: Violence in cinema is a reflection of society
Joju George
Venu Kunnappilly

