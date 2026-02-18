Joju George to headline Venu Kunnappilly’s next production

Joju George is set to headline a new Malayalam film backed by Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company. The production house announced the project on Wednesday through social media, along with a casting call for the film’s female lead. Further details, including the director, genre and technical crew, are yet to be disclosed.
The yet-to-be-titled film marks Joju’s first collaboration with Kavya Film Company, which has previously bankrolled notable titles such as Rekhachitram, 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Malikappuram and Mamangam, among others. Venu’s upcoming co-production venture Aadu 3, headlined by Jayasurya, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.
Meanwhile, Joju’s upcoming slate also includes editor Manu Antony’s directorial debut Aja Sundari, co-starring Lijomol Jose, Shaji Kailas’s Varavu, and debutant Safar Sanal’s Aasha, alongside Urvashi. In addition, the Joseph actor is preparing to helm Deluxe, a spiritual sequel to his 2024 directorial debut Pani.