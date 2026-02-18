Nivin Pauly-B Unnikrishnan film titled Prathichaya, trailer out

The trailer starts with Nivin's character addressing the audience in a Ted Talk-like event. He asks the audience, "Your designation tag or pay package might define victory, but should it be like that?" He then wonders whether Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, former Kerala CM EMS Namboodiripad and Communist leader AK Gopalan (AKG) are winners or losers. Then, the trailer hints at a Lucifer-like drama with key members from multiple factions vying for the ultimate power in Kerala's political landscape. Beyond the setting, even character entry shots and framing are reminiscent of actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran's big-scale political potboiler, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.