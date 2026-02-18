When is Tovino Thomas-starrer Lokah Chapter 2 going on floors? Kalyani Priyadarshan confirms she’s on board

Director Dominic Arun had earlier said that scripting was underway for Lokah Chapter 2, following the extraordinary success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Released in August 2025 for Onam, the first instalment was widely praised for its expansive world-building, performances and technical craft. Led by Kalyani as the titular Chandra aka Kalliyankattu Neeli, it emerged as a major talking point in film circles across the country. Strong word of mouth, along with successful dubbed releases in Tamil and Telugu, propelled the film beyond the ₹300 crore mark at the global box office, making it the first Malayalam production to achieve the milestone.