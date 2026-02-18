When is Tovino Thomas-starrer Lokah Chapter 2 going on floors? Kalyani Priyadarshan confirms she’s on board

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan has confirmed that she will return for the second instalment of the Lokah franchise, headlined by Tovino Thomas. Speaking at a recent public event, she said, “The writing is going on. We should start shooting by, hopefully, September. I’m there in the second part, so wait for it,” thereby putting to rest speculation about her involvement in the sequel.
Director Dominic Arun had earlier said that scripting was underway for Lokah Chapter 2, following the extraordinary success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Released in August 2025 for Onam, the first instalment was widely praised for its expansive world-building, performances and technical craft. Led by Kalyani as the titular Chandra aka Kalliyankattu Neeli, it emerged as a major talking point in film circles across the country. Strong word of mouth, along with successful dubbed releases in Tamil and Telugu, propelled the film beyond the ₹300 crore mark at the global box office, making it the first Malayalam production to achieve the milestone.
Produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marked the first instalment in a planned five-part franchise inspired by local myths and folklore. Lokah Chapter 2 will be centred on the character of Michael/Chathan, played by Tovino, as confirmed earlier by the makers.
The cast of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also included Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy in prominent roles, with cameo appearances by Tovino and Dulquer Salmaan. Additionally, the voice of the pivotal character Moothan was lent by Mammootty, who is also expected to return in the upcoming instalment.