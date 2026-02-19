Krishand: Masthishka Maranam looks at how female stardom is packaged

One of the more talked-about elements of the film is an item number titled ‘Komala Thaamara’ featuring Rajisha Vijayan, who had previously spoken against such songs. Her participation has generated both curiosity and debate. Krishand is unapologetic about the reasoning. "When I looked at the script, that moment genuinely required that element because of the subject we are dealing with. The film talks about spectacle, consumption, and it does not look away from how female stardom is packaged. If I am exploring those themes, I cannot pretend that the idea of an item song does not exist within that ecosystem," he explains. He is clear that neither the staging nor Rajisha's commitment was casual. There was, Krishand says, deep thought behind how it was framed and what it was saying within the narrative. On Rajisha's own evolution on the matter, he frames it generously. "I believe in what I call neuroplasticity. The ability to change one's thinking when necessary. If someone once said they would not do something, and later they find a meaningful reason to do it, that is growth," he reflects. He welcomes the conversation that has followed. "If the song makes people question why it exists and what it represents, then it has already done part of its job," Krishand says.