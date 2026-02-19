Mysskin completes shooting for Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game

Actor and filmmaker Mysskin has completed shooting his portions for the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game, director Nahas Hidhayath announced on Thursday. Sharing the update on social media, Nahas wrote, “Directing him has been a true honour and a deeply fulfilling experience. We can’t wait to show you the powerful presence he brings to the screen.” The film marks Mysskin’s Malayalam acting debut. In an earlier interview, he had revealed that he plays a “brutal” antagonist in the project, describing the character as someone who “mercilessly kills people and thinks evil all the time”.
I’m Game is billed as a sports-based thriller and is jointly scripted by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker. The film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, reuniting with Nahas after the success of RDX, with Tamil actor Kathir, Kayadu Lohar and Samyuktha Viswanathan in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, music director Jakes Bejoy, editor Chaman Chakko and production designer Ajayan Chalissery.
I’m Game, slated to arrive in cinemas during Onam 2026, is produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Besides Malayalam, the film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
Meanwhile, Mysskin is currently awaiting the release of his two directorials, Train and the long-delayed sequel to Pisaasu. As an actor, he also has a Tamil film co-starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead.