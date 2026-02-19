Mysskin completes shooting for Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game

Actor and filmmaker Mysskin has completed shooting his portions for the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game, director Nahas Hidhayath announced on Thursday. Sharing the update on social media, Nahas wrote, “Directing him has been a true honour and a deeply fulfilling experience. We can’t wait to show you the powerful presence he brings to the screen.” The film marks Mysskin’s Malayalam acting debut. In an earlier interview, he had revealed that he plays a “brutal” antagonist in the project, describing the character as someone who “mercilessly kills people and thinks evil all the time”.