It’s a wrap for Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam

Thudakkam also stars Aashish Joe Antony, son of Antony Perumbavoor, who has produced the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The supporting cast includes Pani actor Bobby Kurian and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath, with Mohanlal reportedly playing an extended cameo. The screenplay has been co-written by debutants Linish Nellikkal and Akhil Krishna alongside the director. The technical team comprises cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Chaman Chakko, composer Jakes Bejoy, sound designer Vishnu Govind, and action choreographers Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva. Details regarding its plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.