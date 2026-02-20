It’s a wrap for Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam

Shooting for Thudakkam, the debut acting venture of Vismaya Mohanlal, has been completed in Thodupuzha, announced the makers on Friday. The film, slated to arrive in cinemas during the Onam festival season, is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, best known for helming 2018: Everyone Is A Hero and Ohm Shanthi Oshaana.
Thudakkam also stars Aashish Joe Antony, son of Antony Perumbavoor, who has produced the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The supporting cast includes Pani actor Bobby Kurian and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath, with Mohanlal reportedly playing an extended cameo. The screenplay has been co-written by debutants Linish Nellikkal and Akhil Krishna alongside the director. The technical team comprises cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Chaman Chakko, composer Jakes Bejoy, sound designer Vishnu Govind, and action choreographers Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva. Details regarding its plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.
Joining Thudakkam in the Onam race are the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I'm Game, helmed by RDX director Nahas Hidhayath, Vysakh's actioner Khalifa, headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Premalu filmmaker Girish AD's romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju.