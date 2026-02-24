Masthishka Maranam actor Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju: After 4.5 Gang, people are taking me more seriously

Away from the film, Niranj speaks with notable candour about navigating an industry that knows his surname all too well. Being veteran actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju's son has opened certain doors, he acknowledges, but it has closed others. "Malayalam cinema doesn't really work on recommendations alone. If someone performs poorly, the blame falls back on the person who recommended them. Ultimately, you survive on merit. I want to stand on my own while respecting my father's legacy,” he says. His father, he adds with a laugh, is not one to offer unearned comfort. "He's one of the most straightforward people. Sometimes I feel he could be a little more diplomatic.”