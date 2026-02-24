Saiju Kurup-starrer Mohiniyattam confirms release date

The makers of the Saiju Kurup-starrer Mohiniyattam have announced that the film will release in theatres on April 10 as a Vishu release. A sequel to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam, the second instalment is once again directed by Krishnadas Murali, who made his debut with the first part. Along with confirming the release date on Sunday, the makers unveiled a new poster introducing fresh additions to the franchise, including Jagadish, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt and rapper Baby Jean, alongside Saiju.
The poster shows the five actors inside a meat locker with carcasses hanging around them, suggesting a clear change in tone from the first film. Vinay holds a pistol, while Baby Jean carries a painted clay pot. Suraj and Baby Jean appear excited, as the others look up with tense expressions.
Along with Saiju, Mohiniyattam reunites principal cast members Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Jinil Rex, Jivin Rex, Divya M Nair, Swathi Das Prabhu, Sruthy Suresh and Nandu Poduval. On the technical front, cinematographer Bablu Aju and editor Shafeeque V B return for the second instalment, while Electronic Kili comes on board as music composer, replacing Samuel Aby from the first film.
Bharathanatyam was centred on a young man’s efforts to safeguard a family secret amid a domestic crisis and intrusive neighbours. Mohiniyattam, co-written by Krishnadas and debutant Vishnu R Pradeep, continues the same storyline but explores a different genre. The film is produced by Lini Mariam David of Thomas Thiruvalla Films in association with Anupama B Nambiar of Saiju Kurup Entertainments. Both banners had also backed the first instalment.