Saiju Kurup-starrer Mohiniyattam confirms release date

The makers of the Saiju Kurup-starrer Mohiniyattam have announced that the film will release in theatres on April 10 as a Vishu release. A sequel to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam, the second instalment is once again directed by Krishnadas Murali, who made his debut with the first part. Along with confirming the release date on Sunday, the makers unveiled a new poster introducing fresh additions to the franchise, including Jagadish, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt and rapper Baby Jean, alongside Saiju.