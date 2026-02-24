It's a wrap for Antony Varghese Pepe-starrer Kattalan

While an earlier announcement had confirmed that Kattalan would release worldwide on May 14, the latest update from the makers mentions a May release without specifying a date. The film's teaser, released earlier, introduced Antony as a ruthless hunter involved in ivory smuggling, signalling a violent action narrative. Its screenplay has been co-written by Paul along with Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob, with dialogues penned by Unni R.