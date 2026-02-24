It's a wrap for Antony Varghese Pepe-starrer Kattalan

Kattalan, featuring Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead, has wrapped up shooting after a 140-day schedule, the makers announced on Monday through a social media post. Directed by debutant Paul George, the upcoming film is billed as a high-octane action drama set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling. It is produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, which earlier backed the highly successful Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco.
While an earlier announcement had confirmed that Kattalan would release worldwide on May 14, the latest update from the makers mentions a May release without specifying a date. The film's teaser, released earlier, introduced Antony as a ruthless hunter involved in ivory smuggling, signalling a violent action narrative. Its screenplay has been co-written by Paul along with Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob, with dialogues penned by Unni R.
Kattalan features a multilingual cast that includes Tamil actor Dushara Vijayan, making her Malayalam debut, alongside Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Raj Tirandasu, rapper Baby Jean, Hipster, singer Hanan Shaah, Parth Tiwari and Shibin S Raghav. The technical team of the film comprises Kantara composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Renadive and editor Shameer Muhammed. The action sequences are choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, whose previous credits include Ong-Bak 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Jawan.
Meanwhile, Antony also has the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game, which reunites him with RDX director Nahas Hidhayath, Rishi Sivakumar's Thottam, co-starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, and Anchakkallakokkan director Ullas Chemban's Disco as part of his upcoming lineup.