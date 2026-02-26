Sumesh Nandakumar: Secret Stories: Roslin is ideal for focused, binge-watching

Like Sumesh, Secret Stories: Roslin is a first for its writer as well. Lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar, whose credits include viral hits like 'Illuminati', 'Pavizha Mazhaye', and the more recent 'Kunjikkavil Meghame', turns scenarist with this series. Sumesh and Vinayak's rapport began when they were working together on Anwar Rasheed's Trance. Sumesh was an assistant director in it, while Vinayak was part of the team as the lyricist. "Our sensibilities were largely different except for a shared fascination for thriller and mystery films. We discussed a few such ideas before Vinayak narrated this one during the lockdown. It was also when streaming platforms were becoming active here, with Hotstar's first Malayalam series, Kerala Crime Files, already underway. Though it was initially conceived as a film, we later altered it to a web series format after realising the script had intriguing elements at regular intervals that could be split as episodes," recalls the director.