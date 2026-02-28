Director Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu: Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is a mix of mystery, fantasy and horror

The cast includes Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar and Siddharth Bharathan. "We cast them because we felt they were 100% apt for the characters," he says. "Vineeth and Askar haven't done roles like this before. There's a rawness to their characters." On Siddharth's part, he stays deliberately vague. "He's the most mysterious character in the film." The core of Sambhavam came from an earlier, unmade feature script that had been sitting with him for a while. "In the short film, there's a flashback portion. That was actually the base idea for a full-length feature," he explains. "I had written several scripts for a feature, but none materialised. So I took one core idea from that and shaped it into a short film." The specific spark, he recalls, came from watching a Korean thriller. "There's an element in that film where someone from the past communicates with someone in the future. That idea gave me a big spark," he says.