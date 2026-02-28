It’s a wrap for Nikhila Vimal-Shine Tom Chacko-Sajin Gopu starrer Dhoomakethu

Neymar director Sudhi Maddison announced on Thursday the completion of shooting of his upcoming film Dhoomakethu. It stars Nikhila Vimal, Shine Tom Chacko, Sajin Gopu, Siddharth Bharathan and Ganapathi in prominent roles.
The film, which went on floors last December, is produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House. It is scripted by Sonny and Manu, with cinematographer Jinto George, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Justin Varghese also part of the core team. More details regarding Dhoomakethu’s genre and plot are yet to be disclosed.
Nikhila, who was last seen in Pennu Case, is also part of Jiyen Krishnakumar’s Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Ananthan Kaadu, led by Arya.
Shine's upcoming slate also includes VK Prakash’s Bangalore High, co-starring Siju Wilson, and Ajay Devaloka’s Hussainte Olu.
Sajin was last seen in Sreejith Babu’s Painkili, opposite Anaswara Rajan.