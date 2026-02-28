Joju George-Lijomol Jose starrer Aja Sundari wrapped up

The filming of Aja Sundari, headlined by Joju George and Lijomol Jose, has been wrapped up. Debutant Manu Antony is directing the film, produced by Aashiq Abu’s OPM Cinemas. Aashiq, who also serves as the film’s cinematographer, shared a brief note of gratitude on social media, “thanking all those who stood by this cinema.” In a separate post, Manu added, "My heartfelt gratitude to Ashiqettan to trusting and giving me complete freedom to shape this film. That belief meant everything.His vision and frames helped me to give this film a new visual language."