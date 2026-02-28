Masthishka Maranam Movie Review: Rajisha Vijayan electrifies a witty, thought-provoking dystopia

On a technical level, this is one of the most ambitious things Malayalam cinema has attempted in a while. The VFX and production design are integrated into the world rather than laid over it. The editing reflects how we consume content now and makes the structural choice feel like a deliberate statement rather than a trend. What this film keeps circling back to, without ever quite landing, is the question of whether anything actually belongs to anyone anymore in a world where the cost of memory itself has a price tag. Masthishka Maranam doesn’t pretend to have any answers. But it asks the question with enough imagination, anger, and humour that you leave feeling glad that it did.