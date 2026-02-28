Secret Stories: Roslin Review: Slow burn that rarely ignites

The series ticks most of the boxes of a conventional mystery drama: misty backdrops for mood building, long stretches of silence, a sprawling wooden house punctuated by ominous creaks, heavy shadows and silhouettes, and the mandatory hooded stranger. The tropes are hard to ignore. There is, of course, a climactic twist. Yet in hindsight, one cannot help but wonder whether much of the conflict could have been resolved had the two primary characters simply sat down for an open, honest conversation.



Vinayak Sasikumar, making his scripting debut, attempts to mask the loose ends, but some remain exposed. After such a prolonged buildup, one expects a more satisfying resolution. The twists do land to an extent, but their underlying reasoning feels too conventional and overly familiar. The lengthy monologue explaining the backstory leaves little room for the audience to piece things together themselves.



Over-dramatisation is another recurring issue. The dialogues often sound artificial, reminiscent of a dated stage play. Meena and Vineeth, both capable performers, are unfortunately the most affected. One might argue that the fakeness in dialogue delivery is part of a deliberate design, given the eventual twist. The show also eventually explains why Roslin’s parents, despite appearing ‘nice’, seem strangely unempathetic toward her distress. But these revelations arrive too late to salvage the emotional investment. There are also glimpses of thoughtful directorial touches, like the words on Roslin’s T-shirt during her first nightmare: “Everything happens for a reason.” Unfortunately, such moments are few and far between.